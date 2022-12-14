COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An attempted robbery turned deadly at a westside gas station just before midnight Wednesday.

At 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night Columbus police responded to reports of gunshots fired at a Sunoco gas station at West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in the Hilltop. Police say one person, 21-year-old Andrew Combs, was shot during an altercation that began as an attempted robbery. Officers found Combs with visible injuries. He was treated at the scene by Columbus Fire medics before being taken to Grant Medical Center. Combs was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m.

Detectives, who have been at the scene for over eight hours, have determined the fight began inside the gas station but spilled out in front of the building. It is unknown if the suspect took anything before fleeing the area.

There is no information on a suspect, who remains at large, though there are security cameras outside of the gas station and police said surveillance video images will be released soon to help identify the person or persons involved.

The incident occurred at the same Sunoco station where a 13-year-old boy was shot in the face in August. The intersection of West Broad and Harris remain closed at this time and CPD is asking that the public avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).