Man injured in shooting near Clintonville

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized following a reported shooting near Columbus’ Clintonville neighborhood Sunday night.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported on the 800 block of Moon Road at approximately 9:07 p.m.

Police said the 23-year-old man was not able to give details of the shooting to officers before being taken to the hospital, but said it appears he was shot multiple times while in his home.

The victim then went to a neighbor’s residence for help, and the neighbor called police.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-461-8477.