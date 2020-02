NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A person was hospitalized after a fire in Newark.

According to Licking County 911 dispatchers, a fire was reported Wednesday morning at vacant house in the 200 block of Essex Street.

Dispatchers say one person inside the house was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Center with life-threatening injuries.

No information was available on the person’s condition.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.