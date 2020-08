Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition following a shooting in Polaris Sunday evening.

According to Columbus Police, one person was shot in the 1100 block of Polaris Parkway at approximately 8:25 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to Riverside Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No further information has been released at this time.