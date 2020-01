COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition at a local hospital following a crash on I-270 Saturday night.

According to Columbus Police, the crash happened at approximately 10:55 p.m. on I-270 northbound past Morse Road.

The left lane was closed, police said.

The victim was taken to Riverside Hospital.

Traffic is moving steadily through the area, but police urge motorists to use caution if traveling in the area.

No other information is available at this time.