One person in stable condition after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At approximately 1:31 p.m., Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 60 block of West Park Ave. in west Columbus on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Quinntez Hammock, Kyelia Smith, and April Butts. Hammock was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Hammock stated he was on the front porch with Smith and Butts when the back seat passenger of a dark four door Nissan fired multiple gunshots at them as the vehicle drove down West Park Ave.

Hammock was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Smith and Butts were not struck by gunfire during the incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 614-645-4011 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (614-461-8477).