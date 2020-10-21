One person in stable condition after shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Park Avenue on a report of a shooting at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Jacqulyn Thomas, suffering from a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. Thomas stated she was picking up a friend when an argument ensued between her friend and James Morgan.

Thomas said during the argument, Morgan pulled out a gun and fired a single gunshot at her striking her in the left shoulder. Thomas was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Morgan was taken into custody at the scene by the responding patrol officers without incident and charged with felonious assault.