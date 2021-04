COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Sunday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 8:06 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of Shasta Avenue.

Police said the shooting was a drive-by shooting, with the victim being shot several times.

The victim was taken to Riverside Hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.