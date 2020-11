Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the 100 block of Hague Ave. in the Hilltop.

The victim was transported to Grand Medical Center. Officers responded to what originally came in as a “difficulty breathing” call at around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no other details at this time.