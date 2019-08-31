One person in life-threatening condition after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Kimball Place just after 11 p.m. Friday. When they arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is being released at this time. No further details were immediately available.