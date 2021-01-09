One person in critical condition following shooting in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 3:15 p.m. on the 2600 block of Westerville Road.

Police found a 41-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Witnesses told police that a white vehicle drove up to the scene, shot the victim, then fled north on Westerville Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.