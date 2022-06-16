COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two shootings have occurred in Columbus within a five-hour time frame Thursday, including an incident that left one person dead in west Columbus.

One shooting happened in the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East, which left a victim dead around 3 p.m., according to Columbis police. Another person is in critical condition after a shooting in the 2300 block on Rhoades Avenue in south Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said a caller reported his brother was shot.

Additionally, one man is in stable condition after a shooting in Dublin. At approximately 1:52 p.m., Columbus police were dispatched to the 7300 block of Sawmill Road on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival the officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

The man said he was sleeping behind a building when he was awaken after being shot. He indicated he doesn’t have any suspect information at this time. He was then transported to an area hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition.

This is a developing story.