COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At around 8:25 pm. Columbus Police officers responded to the 4200 block of E Livingston Ave. in east Columbus on reports of a shooting.

One victim has been transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

Officers remain on the scene investigating. No suspect information is available at this time.