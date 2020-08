COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At around 6:25 p.m., Columbus Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of E. Livingston Ave. and Linwood Ave.

One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a 19-year-old Black male, about 5’9″, wearing no shirt, black pants and a red fanny pack.

Officers are still on the scene investigating.