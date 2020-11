COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition after a shooting in the area of Kelton Ave. and Fulton St. in Columbus at approximately 3:40 p.m.

An agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was involved in the shooting, according to Sergeant James Fuqua, the public information officer with the Columbus Division of Police.