COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are responding to a pair of shootings on the westside of Columbus that has left one person in critical condition Wednesday morning.

At around 4:45 a.m. reports of a shooting occurred on the 300 block of Warren Avenue in the Hilltop. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Additionally, police responded to a shooting on Burlake Drive, at the Lakes of Westdale apartment complex in Westland. CPD said that it detained one suspect who was reportedly covered in blood. NBC4 reported shell casings could be seen scattered throughout the area and bullets were lodged in cars.

Police said the two shootings are connected, but have not released any additional details. This is a developing story as both incidents remain under investigation.