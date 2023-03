COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after a hit and run in north Columbus late Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police, a person was struck by a car at the intersection of Busch Boulevard and Shapter Avenue just east of Worthington at around 11:10 p.m. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the collision and did not have any information on the car or driver, who reportedly fled the scene.