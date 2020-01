COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after a collision between a COTA bus and a car in east Columbus Sunday night.

According to Columbus Police, the car caught fire following the crash. The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher.

The crash happened on the 1300 block of East Long Street at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

No other information is available at this time.