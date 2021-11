COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was pronounced dead Friday evening after a pedestrian-involved crash.

According to Columbus Police, officers were called to the intersection of Stelzer Road and Citygate Drive on the northeast side of the city around 8:10 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene at 8:17 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police continue to investigate and there is no word on if there are any charges at this time.