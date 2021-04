COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person was found in the street in critical condition in South Franklinton, Columbus Police said Monday night.

According to police, the victim was found near the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Greenlawn Avenue at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Police said that due to a lack of witnesses, officers are not sure of what happened at this point.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No further information is available at this time.