One person dead in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 12:55 a.m., Wednesday, a 2007 Lincoln MKX was traveling northbound on Cleveland Avenue, at a high rate of speed, when it left the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle then struck several curbs, signs, and poles before overturning.

Police say the male driver of the vehicle was ejected during the crash, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending verification of his identity and notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.