MOUNT VERNON, OH (WCMH) — One person has died after a fire in Knox County.

At about 3am, Monday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department was called to the 13000 block of Upper Fredericktown Road on the report of a fully involved residential fire.

Firefighters say one person was found dead in the home and another person was taken to Knox Community Hospital for evaluation.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall Office was called to the scene to investigate.