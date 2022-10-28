COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure Friday morning.

An unidentified driver hit Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head on at around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning. The accident occurred on Interstate 70 West near Mound Street and caused I-70 westbound to close between the I70-71 split and State Route 315.

The driver died at the scene while the Gatton was taken to Grant Hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. Gatton has been with the Dublin PD since 2017 after serving with the Marion Police Department.

The highway reopened at 5:35 a.m.

NBC4i.com will have updates as details become available.