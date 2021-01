COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person was killed in a house fire on Columbus’ north side Friday night.

Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a fire at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Newberry Drive.

Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin said crews located the victim while working to extinguish the fire.

Martin said he was not aware of any other injuries of deaths, but the fire remains under investigation.

No further details have been released.