REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in the 7300 block of Brooke Blvd. in Reynoldsburg.

On 12/2/20 @ 9:01p, Ofcs were dispatched to 7325 Brook Blvd on a shooting. Ofcs arrived and located a victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. Ofcs have detained one individual. Homicide Dets are investigating. pic.twitter.com/ZNP6zmiz84 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 3, 2020

Columbus Police say they reported to a call of a shooting in an apartment complex in Reynoldsburg just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was shot one time and pronounced dead at Mount Carmel East.

Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting.