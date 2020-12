GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters say one person is dead after a fire in Grove City.

Around 2 a.m., Monday, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Londoncrest Drive on the report of a fire.

Firefighters say one person was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported from the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine a cause of the fire.