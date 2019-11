COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a fiery crash that killed the driver of a car near Huntington Park.

Officers found the car on fire at about 12:31am, Tuesday, in the 500 block of Nationwide Boulevard, just west of the baseball stadium.

According to police, the vehicle appeared to hit a building, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Police continue to investigate and are awaiting the coroner to identify the driver.