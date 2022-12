COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a car accident on Interstate 670 West near the Leonard Avenue exit early Friday morning.

Officials say crews were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Friday and found a man with life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to OSU East Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:21 a.m.

Police say traffic on I670-West did not have to be rerouted but were unable to confirm the cause of the accident, which remains under investigation.