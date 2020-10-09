One person dead, 4 others in stable condition after accident on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and four other people are in stable condition after an accident on I-70 eastbound at the Broad St. ramp at approximately 8:11 p.m.

It is not yet known if the person who died was a child.

One medic took one person to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. That person was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.

Another medic took another person to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

A third medic took three people to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Two of those people were parents.

Columbus Police say that West Broad St. between Central and Lechner is closed, but there is a tow truck at the scene as of 10:40 p.m.