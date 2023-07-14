WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition and three people are in custody after a shooting at a high school pool party Friday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Pine Lake Drive near the Lake Forest Apartments in Westerville.

NBC4 reporter Kyle Beachy is on the scene and spoke with a man who says he is the father of a high schooler who was at a “pretty big high school party.” He says one of his sons’ friends was the one who was shot in the chest.

The victim was transported to Mount Carmel East.

This is a developing story.