One person critical after shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in east Columbus.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 9 p.m. Friday on the 3600 block of Cushing Drive. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

Dispatchers say the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police do not have any information about a possible suspect at this time. No further information was immediately available.