One dead after shooting in east Columbus; SWAT team responding to scene

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon on the east side of Columbus.
According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Walnut Hill Park Drive at approximately 3:40 p.m.
A spokesperson for Columbus Police said the suspect has barricaded inside a residence and that the SWAT team was on it’s way to the scene.
One victim was taken to Mount Carmel East with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at 4:19 p.m.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
No further information has been released.