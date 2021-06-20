One dead after shooting in east Columbus; SWAT team responding to scene

Scene at a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Walnut Hill Park Drive on June 20, 2021.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon on the east side of Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Walnut Hill Park Drive at approximately 3:40 p.m.

A spokesperson for Columbus Police said the suspect has barricaded inside a residence and that the SWAT team was on it’s way to the scene.

One victim was taken to Mount Carmel East with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at 4:19 p.m.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

No further information has been released.