One person critical after shooting at same location as fatal Saturday night shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is critical condition Sunday night after a shooting at the same location a fatal shooting occurred just 24 hours before.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Glen Grove Lane at approximately 10:02 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available. Police are investigating, saying the shooting appears to have been a drive-by.

No further information is available at this time.

Sunday’s shooting happened at the same location as a fatal shooting Saturday night.

According to police, that shooting happened at approximately 9:33 p.m. Saturday.

Terrance Jewell, 24, was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.