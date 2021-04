COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in east Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers responed to the 2700 block of Tennyson Boulevard at approximately 4:24 p.m., where they found a shooting victim lying on the ground.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Police said the suspect was shooting from inside a blue sedan.

No further information is available at this time.