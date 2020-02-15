One ODOT worker still hospitalized following Friday crash near Nelsonville

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A state worker is now out of the hospital after being hurt in a scary crash Friday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a van hit an Ohio Department of Transportation truck in a work zone along Route 33 in Hocking County.

Two ODOT workers were picking up cones from the back of a pickup truck.

Investigators said the workers saw the van coming and jumped off the truck before the crash.

Both were taken to the hospital. ODOT said one of the workers has been released from the hospital.

ODOT shared a post on Twitter of the second worker, still on the mend in the hospital.

Brian jumped from the bed of a truck yesterday to avoid being hit by a van on US 33. ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks visited him in the hospital this morning. Slow down & move over for our crews so they can go home safe every day! #MoveOverSlowDown pic.twitter.com/Qav7WwweNp — ODOT_SEOhio (@ODOT_SEOhio) February 15, 2020

The director of ODOT stopped by the hospital Saturday morning and are using the accident as a reminder to drivers to move over for work trucks and to slow down in work zones.