One man, three teens arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Lancaster teenager

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teenagers and a 21-year-old were arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old.

Lancaster police say they were called to the 1100 block of Locust Street about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on report of a robbery and shooting, where they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence.

The juvenile, a 16-year-old male, was flown by helicopter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he died on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigation revealed the gunshot wound occurred as a result of a robbery involving four masked suspects. The suspects were identified as Brandon McNally, age 21, and three 16-year-old males. All four were arrested without incident and are in police custody. An unknown amount of cash and marijuana was stolen during the robbery, police say.

McNally and the three juveniles are facing charges of aggravated robbery, with charges related to the victim’s death pending.

