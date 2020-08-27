One man in stable condition after exchange of gunfire in Easton area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At approximately 7:14 p.m., Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the Urgent Care on Steltzer Rd. on the report of a person that walked in with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived and made contact with Charles Burton IV who stated that he was shot in the Easton area. Burton had a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Burton explained that he met up with someone to make a transaction. After words were exchanged, Burton said he decided to leave. As he was getting out of the suspect’s vehicle, Burton said he was shot in the stomach.

Burton said he then produced his own pistol and returned fire at the suspects but wasn’t sure if he struck anyone.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

