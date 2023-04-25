COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in “life-threatening” condition Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in east Columbus, according to local emergency dispatchers.

Columbus police responded to a shooting call around 12:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Northview Avenue, where they found one male victim. He was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition, the dispatcher said.

No further information is available at the time.

