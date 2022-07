COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on Kent Street and Lilley Avenue in east Columbus on Friday.

The man was shot in the abdomen and was transported to Grant Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:39 p.m.

The call of the shooting came in at approximately 4:56 p.m. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.