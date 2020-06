WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Westerville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

According to Westerville Police, a 20-year-old man was shot in the area of the 400 block of Potowatomi Drive near Ottawa Avenue Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m.

The man drove himself to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s hosptial, but was later transported to Mt. Carmel East.

Westerville Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 614-901-6866.