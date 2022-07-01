COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after a stabbing Friday in the 200 block of E Rich Street in downtown Columbus, according to Columbus police.
The man was transported to Grant Medical Center.
This is a developing story.
