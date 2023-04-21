COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead, another person injured in an overnight shooting near Ohio State’s campus early Friday morning.

Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired at around 2:45 a.m. on North High Street, between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue, across the street from the Ohio State University campu’ student union building. CPD confirmed that two people, both men, were taken to OSU Main Hospital, one in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

The victim in critical condition later died just after 3 a.m., while the second victim remains in stable condition. Police also said they have one person detained but did not confirm that the person was a suspect in the shooting.

None of the persons involved are OSU students, said police, who set evidence markers down in front of a Waffle House and Key Bank on North High Street.

North High Street is closed between Chittenden Avenue and East 15th Avenue while police continue to investigate.

Police investigate an overnight shooting that left one dead on North High Street, near OSU campus. (NBC4/El Richards)