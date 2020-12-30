One man, 19, injured following shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday evening on the north side of the city.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Beulah Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A woman who called dispatchers said her son had been shot in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

