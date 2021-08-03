One killed, three injured in shooting on the southeast side

One man was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting on the Southeast side early Tuesday.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say one person has died and at least three others are injured after a shootout at a corner market in southeast Columbus.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a reported shooting at the market on Ohio Avenue and Whittier Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found three victims inside.

One male victim was transported to Grant in critical condition, where he later died. A second victim is in critical condition at Grant, and a third was transported to OSU East in stable condition. The fourth victim walked into OSU East in stable condition.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time because they believe the victims were involved in the shooting.

Homicide detectives as well as CPD SERT continue to investigate.