1 shot and killed in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person was fatally killed in a shooting in southeast Columbus Friday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Continental Drive just after 7:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

On scene, they found 1 victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition where they were pronounced by the attending physicians at 8:27 p.m.

Police believe a suspect was seen wearing a puffy maroon jacket at the time of the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the incident.