COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead in northeast Columbus.

Columbus Police were called to the 5700 block of High Rock Drive just after 4 a.m. for reports of a person that had been stabbed.

A victim was found at that scene and pronounced by medics at 4:23 a.m.

Police say they continue to invesigate, and there is no suspect information available at this time.