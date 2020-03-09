One killed in motorcycle crash on Brice Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Brice Road Monday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, Chandra Wilson, 34, was driving her Kia Sorento south on Brice Road with her five-year-old daughter in the car.

Wilson was turning left to get on to the exit ramp to I-70 east when a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling north on Brice Road struck her vehicle, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Jacob Lacey, 28, of Pickerington, was thrown from the bike. Lacey was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Wilson and her daughter were not injured.

The motorcycle driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is the 11 traffic fatality in Columbus in 2020.