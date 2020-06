COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say one person was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood in Columbus.

Police were called to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 6 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Medics pronounced one person dead a short time later.

Police say they are looking for two males last seen driving away in a white pickup truck.

The shooting remains under investigation.