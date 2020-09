COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the far east side of Columbus.

Police and medics were dispatched to the 4700 block of Robinhood Park around 4:38 a.m.

One person was found inside a car suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. That person was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later.

A possible suspect vehicle was described as a Gray Impala with tinted windows.