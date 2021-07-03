One killed in early morning shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment complex in the Hilltop area early Saturday morning.

Police were called to 600 block of Wedgewood Avenue around 1:52 a.m. Saturday morning on an unknown complaint. Officers spoke with the caller on scene, who said he returned to his apartment and an unknown male was inside on the floor bleeding.

Officers located the victim, identified as 33-year-old Dustin Lacey, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Lacey was pronounced dead on scene at 2:01 a.m.

This is the city’s 103rd homicide of the year.

The shooting is still under investigation, and police have not released any suspect information. They ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.